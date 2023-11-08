Watch Now
2023 Holiday light displays: Submit your Valley displays for our map!

See official and viewer displays on the interactive map
The Desert Botanical Garden welcomes the holiday season with its iconic tradition of Las Noches de las Luminarias.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Nov 08, 2023
PHOENIX — Do you have a fantastic home holiday light display you want to show off?

ABC15 is showcasing your great viewer lights displays and we need your help.

Use the form below to submit your viewer display to be showcased on ABC15's interactive map and on ABC15 broadcasts. Not seeing the form? Submit your display with all relevant information, to share@abc15.com.

The map below displays professional light displays and holiday experiences from 2022. It will also be updated with 2023 submissions leading up to the holiday season!

Take a look at the interactive map below.

