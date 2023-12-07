Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘Sparkling Surprise,’ the free holiday light display that spans several acres of land

What to know about this ‘hidden treasure’ in the Northwest Valley
Surprise Community Park is shining a little extra this month in the Northwest Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez takes you to see the magic of ‘Sparkling Surprise.’
Strolling through a festive pathway of Surprise Community Park.
Posted at 4:54 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 18:54:08-05

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise Community Park is shining a little extra this month in the northwest Valley! Here’s what you need to know about the magic of ‘Sparkling Surprise.’

“So, the whole area is about 25 acres, we have over 200,000 lights, we have a brand new dancing RGB tree with 18,000 lights! We have over at our aquatic center -[which was] made by our Surprise Police Department- [is] an animated display [that’s] set to music,” said Holly Osborn, Parks & Recreation Director for the city of Surprise, in an interview with ABC15. “We haven't even counted all the lights…but we live on the philosophy as more as more and the more the brighter and the better.”

Floating lit trees at Surprise Community Park.
Floating lit trees at Surprise Community Park.

With thousands of lights and trees decorated from top to bottom in different colors, families across the Valley come to the city of Surprise to create memories with their loved ones. But it’s the community in this area that makes this magic a reality.

Strolling through a festive pathway of Surprise Community Park.
Strolling through a festive pathway of Surprise Community Park.

“It is not just Parks and Rec, [it’s the] entire community that everybody in the city helps or sponsors. We have security to make sure everybody's safe. Gosh, transportation, makes sure the roads are good. Everybody pitches in and make sure that this is magical for everybody,” said Osborn.

A large bright peacock illuminates this grassy area of the park.
A large bright peacock illuminates this grassy area of the park.

The Parks & Recreation Director for the city of Surprise also shared that the thematic lights at the Aquatic Center were decorated/designed by a local police officer and some of the metal statues were built by members of the Surprise Fire Department.

More Things to Do stories:
Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade 1.png

Things To Do

Check out our list of Things To Do for this weekend

Zack Perry
4:30 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Stevie Nicks/Billy Joel

Things To Do

What to know: Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel concert at Chase Field on Friday

Nicole Gutierrez
10:11 AM, Dec 07, 2023
Def Leppard at Chase Field

Things To Do

Def Leppard and Journey bringing rock concert to Chase Field in 2024

abc15.com staff
8:04 AM, Dec 07, 2023

“We're a hidden treasure, you know, we were not one of the main displays that that you hear a lot about. So, we're an up-and-coming city, we're the one of the fastest growing cities. And I think you can see how much we enjoy our community. We're a big growing city, but with a small town feel so that I think that's what makes us so special is just the warmth and the happiness of all the residents,” said Osborn.

Featured outside the spring training facility for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers is the main Christmas tree ‘Sparkling Surprise.’
Featured outside the spring training facility for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers is the main Christmas tree ‘Sparkling Surprise.’


IF YOU GO

  • The lights will be lit up until January 2, 2024; you can view them nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where are the lights: The light display spans from the Surprise Recreation Campus to the Surprise Community Park and outside Surprise Stadium.
  • Address: Surprise Recreation Campus [15960 N. Bullard Ave.]
  • Keep this in mind: Bullard Avenue will be closed between Paradise and Tierra Buena lanes until January 3, 2024.
  • Cost: Free.

SPARKLE THE SURPRISE DOG

The team that built the light display also created an interactive element to it.

“This this year, we wrote a children's book called ‘Sparkle The Surprise Dog’ and it's about a dog that gets lost in the park and sees this box and it wants to find a box. So, we have a book that you could go online, you could go to the QR codes- or we do have them in our office too- and you can follow sparkle on her journey to find her way to this bright present,” said Osborn.

Essentially, Sparkle will take you through so lands of the Sparkling Surprise. “We have little footprints that you can follow the whole story. So, we try to make it as interactive for the kids as possible,” said Osborn.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61