Avondazzle Holiday Light Display: a free dazzling experience in the West Valley

AVONDALE, AZ — The “Avondazzle Holiday Light Display” is now available at the Avondale Civic Center Complex! This free festive experience is family friendly and features LARGE lit up structures to take pictures with!

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Main entrance to the Avondazzle Holiday Light Display.

The outdoor complex has a giant ornament that you can sit inside of, a pathway with snowflakes and presents… there’s even a ‘frozen’ chair to relax and enjoy the dazzling view from.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Giant ornament and the Avondazzle Holiday Light Display.

“We're really emphasizing you know people coming in taking their selfies, taking their photo ups for Instagram and really creating that fun environment,” said Stacy Swainston, recreation manager for the City of Avondale.

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 Photo opportunity at the “frozen” chair.

“This is completely free to come on and visit. It's also free to take pictures wherever you'd like as well as the holiday show that takes place on the ginormous tree is free as well,” explained Swainston. “Parking is first come first serve but there's plenty of parking. So, people do not have to worry about where to park.”

Nicole Gutierrez | ABC15 The city’s Christmas tree that has a show playing on it every 30 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 1, 2024.

“These are all memories that families are going to have for the future and we're giving them something fun and free to do on their on their holiday time,” said Swainston.

IF YOU GO



This holiday experience is available from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 1, 2024.

Where: Avondale Civic Center Complex [11465 West Civic Center Drive]