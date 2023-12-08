Watch Now
Avondazzle Holiday Light Display: a free dazzling experience in the West Valley

Here’s a look at the family friendly display in Avondale
The “Avondazzle Holiday Light Display” is fond at the Avondale Civic Center Complex! This free festive experience is family friendly and features LARGE lit up structures to take pictures with!
Avondazzle Holiday Light Display
Posted at 12:12 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 14:12:57-05

AVONDALE, AZ — The “Avondazzle Holiday Light Display” is now available at the Avondale Civic Center Complex! This free festive experience is family friendly and features LARGE lit up structures to take pictures with!

Main entrance to the Avondazzle Holiday Light Display.
Main entrance to the Avondazzle Holiday Light Display.

The outdoor complex has a giant ornament that you can sit inside of, a pathway with snowflakes and presents… there’s even a ‘frozen’ chair to relax and enjoy the dazzling view from.

Giant ornament and the Avondazzle Holiday Light Display.
Giant ornament and the Avondazzle Holiday Light Display.

“We're really emphasizing you know people coming in taking their selfies, taking their photo ups for Instagram and really creating that fun environment,” said Stacy Swainston, recreation manager for the City of Avondale.

Photo opportunity at the “frozen” chair.
Photo opportunity at the “frozen” chair.

“This is completely free to come on and visit. It's also free to take pictures wherever you'd like as well as the holiday show that takes place on the ginormous tree is free as well,” explained Swainston. “Parking is first come first serve but there's plenty of parking. So, people do not have to worry about where to park.”

The city’s Christmas tree that has a show playing on it every 30 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 1, 2024.
The city’s Christmas tree that has a show playing on it every 30 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 1, 2024.

“These are all memories that families are going to have for the future and we're giving them something fun and free to do on their on their holiday time,” said Swainston.

IF YOU GO

  • This holiday experience is available from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 1, 2024.
  • Where: Avondale Civic Center Complex [11465 West Civic Center Drive]
Views from the free walkable light display.
Views from the free walkable light display.
