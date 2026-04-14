Din Tai Fung Scottsdale now offers more ways to enjoy signature dishes before its grand opening

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — While finding a reservation at the much-anticipated Din Tai Fung in Scottsdale has been challenging for some, guests now have additional options to experience their signature dumplings and cuisine!

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Dumpling Expo Kitchen in Arizona.

Since March 12, the restaurant has been operating with a reservation-only soft opening.

Now, guests have the chance to dine in without a reservation ahead of the grand opening on April 20.

Those interested in potentially securing a spot at the restaurant without a reservation can now join the waitlist online. The average wait time has been approximately 2–3 hours. When contacted, guests should check in with the host upon arrival, and the entire party must be present to be seated, as per the Yelp booking system used for the waitlist.

Want to skip the wait? Din Tai Fung Scottsdale releases new reservations regularly. Keep an eye on their page, which will direct you to the Yelp platform to secure your booking as soon as new slots become available.

Prefer not to dine in? You can place a takeout order online or call 480-256-8683 to order for pickup.

The restaurant’s official grand opening is set for April 20 and will feature walk-in availability, along with takeout and delivery options.

IF YOU GO

Din Tai Fung Scottsdale is located at 7014 E Camelback Rd, Suite 608, at Scottsdale Fashion Square.



Chandler, you're next

The eatery is also working to expand to the East Valley.

Chandler Fashion Center published on its online directory that Din Tai Fung will be “coming soon” to the first level of its shopping center, next to Harkins Theatres.

Din Tai Fung is set to open in Chandler in 2027. You can read more about this East Valley location here.

Discover the story of Din Tai Fung and their move into the Arizona market, as they prepare to serve their signature dumplings at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Yuriko Mineyoshi, the restaurant's general manager, provides ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez with an inside look at Arizona’s first Din Tai Fung.