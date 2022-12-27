30 things to do this last weekend of 2022 in the Valley

PHOENIX — Tell 2022 goodbye with some FUN! From the Fiesta Bowl to Sesame Street and holiday displays coming to an end, here’s 30 events to check out with the family!

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS HOCKEY VS. BOSTON COLLEGE HOCKEY

When: Friday, December 30

Cost: tickets start at $35

Location: Mullett Arena [411 S. Packard Dr.] in Tempe

SESAME STREET LIVE! MAKE YOUR MAGIC

When: Friday, December 30, at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $23

Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland] in Glendale

FIESTA BOWL - MICHIGAN VS TCU

When: Saturday, December 31, at 1 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $149

Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale

BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH MUSICAL DIRECTOR JR MCALEXANDER

When: Saturday, December 31, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $28

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]

FOUR PEAKS 8TH STREET BREWERY TOUR

The tour takes place in the original Four Peaks location that is over 100 years old and holds a lot of history. All guests must be at least 21 years old and flat, closed-toe shoes are required.

When: Saturday, December 31, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $8

Where: 1340 East 8th Street in Tempe

ZOPPÉ CIRCUS

Cost: Tickets range from $30 to $100.

When: There’s shows on December 29, 30, 31 st and on January 1, 2023, show time varies.

and on January 1, 2023, show time varies. Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road] in Mesa

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT MCCORMICK-STILLMAN RAILROAD PARK

When: November 25 – December 30 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: tickets are $15 per person.

Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale

CHRISTMAS IN THE RAINFOREST

When: Runs from November 25 through December 30, 2022

Cost: Adults $27. 95 and children (ages 2-12) $19.95

Where: Butterfly Wonderland [9500 E. Via de Ventura] in Scottsdale

SKATE AT WESTGATE

When: Now until January 16, 2023

Cost: Adults/children - $20, and toddlers - $16

Where: The Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N Sunset Blvd] in Glendale

LAS NOCHES DE LAS LUMINARIAS

What to expect: The Desert Botanical Garden welcomes the holiday season with its iconic tradition of Las Noches de las Luminarias. “This tradition started to share with people here at the garden the beauty of the holidays,” said Marisol Peláez, digital marketing manager at the Desert Botanical Garden. “People can walk through the trails and they’re going to be able to follow this path full of luminaria lights.”

What to expect: The Desert Botanical Garden welcomes the holiday season with its iconic tradition of Las Noches de las Luminarias. "This tradition started to share with people here at the garden the beauty of the holidays," said Marisol Peláez, digital marketing manager at the Desert Botanical Garden. "People can walk through the trails and they're going to be able to follow this path full of luminaria lights." When: Las Noches de Luminarias are lit on selected dates, which include December 26-31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Costs: $39.95 for adults, $16.95 for children [ages 3-17] and children 2 and younger enter for FREE. [Member prices differ]

Location: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix.

MESA ARIZONA TEMPLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

What to expect: After a five-year hiatus for renovations, the Christmas Light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is back! Guests that come to the Christmas lights have free access to nine acres of dazzling lights.

When: The Christmas lights will be up until December 31st. The lights are on nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Location: Mesa Temple [101 S Lesueur]

CITY SKATE

When: November 28, 2022 – January 1, 2023.

Cost: General Admission [$20], Children 8 and under [$13], Children 3 & under [Free], and Military/Seniors [$13].

Ticket information



Tickets are purchased at the door for each skate session that run for 90 minutes.

There are four sessions:

4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. -9:30 p.m. 10 p.m. -11:30 p.m.

Where: Located inside CityScape [11 W. Washington Street] in Phoenix

WINTER WONDERLAND ICE RINK

When: Hours: Monday - Friday [5 p.m. – 10 p.m.] and Saturday/Sunday [12 p.m. – 10 p.m.]

Cost: $10 ticket includes a one-hour skating session and skate rental.

Where: Located at the Plaza at Mesa City Center [56 E. Main St.]

HALLMARK'S 'ENCHANT'

When: November 25 to January 1, 2023.

Cost: adults $34, children (ages 3–17) $20, Military $31, seniors (65+) $31 and children 2 and under are free.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale]

‘PRATT BROTHERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR’

When: The holiday spectacular runs from November 22 to January 1, 2023.

Hours of operation: Open every day from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: General admission $14.99, Pratt Pass VIP $75 and Free General Admission for Children ages 2 & under.

Where: Bell Bank Park [6321 South Ellsworth Road, Mesa]

SUGARLAND IN CHANDLER

What to expect: A ‘sweet’ pop-up art installation in the City of Chandler where you’ll find a 14-foot star gazer box, a ‘candy’ sleigh, a fruit roll up’ slide, giant marshmallows, huge candy canes and lollipops that you can walk-thru and more!

When: Now until Monday, January 2.

Cost: Free

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West [3 S Arizona Ave]

DESERT FARM LIGHTS

When: Open daily [5:30 pm - 10 p.m.] from November 25 to January 8, 2023

Cost: $17 for adults and $13 for children ages 2-12.

Event officials highly advise you to buy your tickets online. You can purchase tickets on-site, but keep in mind that there is an occupancy limit at the event venue.

Where: Justice Brothers Ranch [14629 W. Peoria Ave] in Waddell

‘ZOOLIGHTS’ AT THE PHOENIX ZOO

When: November 23 to January 15, 2023.

Hours of operation: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost:

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy] If you purchase your ticket online, it's $30 or it's $25 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member. Price of a ticket if you purchase at the gate are $35 or it's $30 if you’re a Phoenix Zoo member.

According to event officials, children ages 2 and under get in for free.

SPARKLING SURPRISE

What to expect: A walk-thru holiday display experience that features a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, a 20-foot-tall snowman, giant candy canes, Santa’s sleigh, a large gingerbread man and more.

Cost: Free

When: Nightly from 5:30 p.m. to dawn, now through January 3, 2023

Where: Surprise Recreation Campus [15960 N. Bullard Ave.] Click here to view map with the event’s activities.

HAPPY NOON YEAR CELEBRATION

What to expect: According to event officials, this family-friendly event will have a dance floor and a ‘festive balloon drop.’ It’s $26 per person and $10 per person for members, you can purchase the tickets online.

When: Saturday, December 31 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [ 215 N. 7th Street] in Phoenix

CELEBRATIONS AT DAVE AND BUSTER’S

What to expect: There are two distinct events that’ll be hosted at the Dave and Buster’s locations across the Valley on Saturday, December 31.

‘Celebrate the New Year EARLY’ is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is family-friendly. ‘Ring Ring Ring in 2023’ starts at 9 p.m. and is a 21 and over event.

Cost: Admission prices vary, check online for ticket location availability.

Where:

9460 W Hanna Ln in Glendale. 21001 N. Tatum Blvd in Phoenix. 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy Suite 1100 in Tempe. 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd. in Tucson.



MEDIEVAL TIMES | DINNER AND TOURNAMENT

When: December 31 at 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There’s two shows on January 1 at 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Where: 9051 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale

‘COME ON BARBIE LET’S GO PARTY’ NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

What to expect: According to event officials, the Barbie-themed party will have selfie stations, DJs, a bounce castle, a pool deck that’ll be transformed into “Barbie’s Beach Club,” and there will be snacks available to purchase from “Barbie’s Food Truck.” Tickets for this experience start at $50.

Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel [1100 North Central Avenue]

When: Saturday, December 31, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

‘NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE’ IN GLENDALE

What to expect: This West Valley event is a ‘block party’ with 6 bars that include Fat Tuesday, Bodega, Salt Tacos y Tequila, Carousel Arcade Bar, The Lola & M Social House. Live entertainment and a fireworks display will take place.

Cost: Ticket prices as of now range from $50 to $150.

Where: Westgate Entertainment District [6751 North Sunset Boulevard] in Glendale

When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AT ‘THE HOT CHICK’

What to expect: There will be a live DJ lineup starting at 12 p.m. Guests can call ahead for table reservations [480-255-7733].

Where: The Hot Chick [4363 N 75th St] in Scottsdale

When: Saturday, December 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

CELEBRATIONS AT ‘THE MONTAUK’

What to expect: The restaurant is saying goodbye to 2022 with 1-cent champagne toasts for dine-in guests. Plus, live DJ entertainment will be available from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: The Montauk [4360 N Scottsdale Rd] in Scottsdale

When: Saturday, December 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

‘BAR BLITZEN’ HOLIDAY POP-UP PARTY

What to expect: This is a 21+ event. $50 per person or $60 at the door; you can purchase tickets online.

Where: Culinary Dropout Tempe location [149 S. FARMER]

When: Saturday, December 31, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

ROOFTOP DISCO BASH at Pedal Haus Brewery

First ticket option is $20 and includes: Disco DJ from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. and a food buffet from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

There’s also ticket options for tables that seats 4 to 6 people and includes all amenities.

When: Saturday, December 31

Where: 214 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix

LUCKYS NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH

What to expect: This is a 21+ event and there’s a $10 cover. Table reservations are available online.

When: Saturday, December 31- starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Luckys [817 N. 2nd Street] in Phoenix



DECADENCE ARIZONA ANCIENT FUTURE