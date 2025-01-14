2025 GUIDE: WM Phoenix Open, Concert in the Coliseum, and Coors Light Birds Nest

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘The People’s Open’ is back! The annual event is taking place February 3-9.

If you plan on going to the par-tee, here’s everything you need to know about parking, ticket prices, and the events surrounding the WM Phoenix Open, like the Concert in the Coliseum and the Coors Light Birds Nest.

TICKETS

Everyone gets free admission on February 3-4, courtesy of ‘Ford Free Days.'

Ages 15 and under receive FREE admission all week when accompanied by an adult, according to event organizers.

Tournament General Admission, single-day tickets:



Wednesday, February 5: $75 + Fees

Thursday, February 6: $75 + Fees

Friday, February 7: $125 + Fees

Saturday, February 8: $125 + Fees

Sunday, February 9: $75 + Fees

Want a special experience? There’s an array of packages available for purchase:

Nine Daily: This premium daily ticketed space that’s all-inclusive, has upscale food and an open bar. Ticket prices range from $400 - $550.

SKYBAR: Daily ticketed options for this experience can cost $550 to $650 per person.

There are also different packages of hospitality suites & cabanas available- you can learn about the options available right here, as well as weekly hospitality ticket packages.

ON THE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, February 5 | Annexus Pro-Am starts at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 6 | 7:30 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 1st round

Friday, February 7 | 7:30 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 2nd round

Saturday, February 8 | 9 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 3rd round

Sunday, February 9 | 9 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 4th round

PARKING

Here’s where to go if you’re driving, carpooling, or want to use the free shuttles available:

LOT R: Rideshare Dropoff and Pickup is located at Bell94 Sports Complex [9390 E. Bell Road].



LOT SRF: Free parking is available at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick at Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.

Shuttles to and from the tournament entrance are available at this location from Wednesday through Sunday only, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



LOTS A, B, AND C (WESTWORLD): “We recommend drivers headed East on Loop 101 to exit on Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., drive north to Bell Road, to just east of 94th St., then into the parking lot entrance. Drivers headed West on the Loop 101, take the Bell Road exit,” read a statement by the WM Phoenix Open on its website.

There are FREE shuttles from Lot A that will operate Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

on its website. For more parking information, click here.

‘CONCERT IN THE COLISEUM’

Musicians and powerhouse couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform for the 2025 ‘Concert in the Coliseum’on Saturday, February 1.

According to event organizers, "Stefani will open the show and take the stage at approximately 5:30 p.m., with Shelton closing it out and starting at approximately 7:30 p.m."



Keep this in mind: this is a 21-and-over event.

Concert Venue: 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale [17020 North Hayden Road].

Seating and ticket options for the concert can be found here.

2025 COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST

The four-night concert series happens February 5-8 during WM Phoenix Open week. The Coors Light Birds Nest is located across the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

