2025 GUIDE: WM Phoenix Open, Concert in the Coliseum, and Coors Light Birds Nest

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘The People’s Open’ is back! The annual event is taking place February 3-9.
If you plan on going to the par-tee, here’s everything you need to know about parking, ticket prices, and the events surrounding the WM Phoenix Open, like the Concert in the Coliseum and the Coors Light Birds Nest.
TICKETS
- Everyone gets free admission on February 3-4, courtesy of ‘Ford Free Days.'
- Ages 15 and under receive FREE admission all week when accompanied by an adult, according to event organizers.
Tournament General Admission, single-day tickets:
- Wednesday, February 5: $75 + Fees
- Thursday, February 6: $75 + Fees
- Friday, February 7: $125 + Fees
- Saturday, February 8: $125 + Fees
- Sunday, February 9: $75 + Fees
Want a special experience? There’s an array of packages available for purchase:
- Nine Daily: This premium daily ticketed space that’s all-inclusive, has upscale food and an open bar. Ticket prices range from $400 - $550.
- SKYBAR: Daily ticketed options for this experience can cost $550 to $650 per person.
- There are also different packages of hospitality suites & cabanas available- you can learn about the options available right here, as well as weekly hospitality ticket packages.
ON THE SCHEDULE
- Wednesday, February 5 | Annexus Pro-Am starts at 8:30 a.m.
- Thursday, February 6 | 7:30 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 1st round
- Friday, February 7 | 7:30 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 2nd round
- Saturday, February 8 | 9 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 3rd round
- Sunday, February 9 | 9 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 4th round
Told you it's Open season. Defending champ Nick Taylor, two-time winner Hideki Matsuyama and former U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark are among the first to commit to #thepeoplesopen. Giddy up!— WM Phoenix Open (@WMPhoenixOpen) January 9, 2025
Read more: https://t.co/CtqOmZZi9b pic.twitter.com/vuATBZIMIH
PARKING
Here’s where to go if you’re driving, carpooling, or want to use the free shuttles available:
- LOT R: Rideshare Dropoff and Pickup is located at Bell94 Sports Complex [9390 E. Bell Road].
- LOT SRF: Free parking is available at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick at Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.
- Shuttles to and from the tournament entrance are available at this location from Wednesday through Sunday only, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- LOTS A, B, AND C (WESTWORLD): “We recommend drivers headed East on Loop 101 to exit on Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., drive north to Bell Road, to just east of 94th St., then into the parking lot entrance. Drivers headed West on the Loop 101, take the Bell Road exit,” read a statement by the WM Phoenix Open on its website.
- There are FREE shuttles from Lot A that will operate Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- For more parking information, click here.
‘CONCERT IN THE COLISEUM’
Musicians and powerhouse couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform for the 2025 ‘Concert in the Coliseum’on Saturday, February 1.
According to event organizers, "Stefani will open the show and take the stage at approximately 5:30 p.m., with Shelton closing it out and starting at approximately 7:30 p.m."
- Keep this in mind: this is a 21-and-over event.
- Concert Venue: 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale [17020 North Hayden Road].
- Seating and ticket options for the concert can be found here.
BOOM! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are heading to the most iconic hole in golf 🔥. Tix for year 4 of the Concert in the Coliseum go on sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m.— WM Phoenix Open (@WMPhoenixOpen) November 4, 2024
Link for more info: https://t.co/m7GkxczoHL pic.twitter.com/P5LaExJkik
2025 COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST
The four-night concert series happens February 5-8 during WM Phoenix Open week. The Coors Light Birds Nest is located across the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.
Here's who else is coming to the par-tee:
- WEDNESDAY, February 5: Jelly Roll is getting the party started! The country singer will be performing the first night of the concert series with special guest Treaty Oak Revival.
- THURSDAY, February 6: Luke Bryan is headlining the second day of the 2025 Coors Light Birds Nest! The country artist will have Nate Smith as the concert’s special guest.
- FRIDAY, February 7: Nickelback and Josh Ross perform for the Valley! This will be the first time the iconic band will perform at the four-night concert series in Scottsdale.
- SATURDAY, Swedish House Mafia (SHM)will take the stage on Saturday, February 8!