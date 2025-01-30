2025 WM Phoenix Open deals and discounts, including FREE admission

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The ‘People’s Open’ returns! Ticket prices for the WM Phoenix Open normally range from $75 to $125 for single-day General Admission.

But, if you’re looking 'FORE' ways to get in without breaking the bank - here are some deals to help you save money, including ways to get in for FREE!

TICKETS

Everyone gets free admission on Monday, February 3, and Tuesday, February 4 - courtesy of ‘Ford Free Days.'



Ages 15 and under receive FREE admission all week when accompanied by an adult, according to event organizers.



The Thunderbirds announced that they are once again offering free admission to “first responders as well as active, reserve, veterans and retired U.S. military personnel and one accompanying individual to be their guest at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.”

Those who qualify must register through the Vet Tix verification program; an $8.95 delivery fee applies. Tickets will then be delivered via mobile tickets through AXS. Keep in mind that “tickets are limited to two per day, per qualifying applicant.”

Going with friends? The tournament General Admission, single-day tickets:

Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday: $75 + Fees Friday and Saturday: $125 + Fees



BIRDIES FOR THE BRAVE PATRIOTS OUTPOST

There will also be the ‘Birdies for the Brave Patriots Outpost’ where military members and veterans can enjoy complimentary food and drinks “in a prime spot overlooking the 18th fairway.”

“Official military ID’s will be required to gain access, and the one-guest maximum guideline will be in effect to ensure a great experience,” read a public statement on the WM Phoenix Open’s website.

This experience will be open Wednesday through Sunday during the tournament.

FREE PARKING & SHUTTLES

Here’s where to go if you’re driving, carpooling, or want to use the free shuttles available:



LOT R: Rideshare Dropoff and Pickup is located at Bell94 Sports Complex [9390 E. Bell Road].



LOT SRF: Free parking is available at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick at Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.

Shuttles to and from the tournament entrance are available at this location from Wednesday through Sunday only, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LOTS A, B, AND C (WESTWORLD): “We recommend drivers headed East on Loop 101 to exit on Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., drive north to Bell Road, to just east of 94th St., then into the parking lot entrance. Drivers headed West on the Loop 101, take the Bell Road exit,” read a statement by the WM Phoenix Open on its website.

There are FREE shuttles from Lot A that will operate Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more parking information, click here.

2025 GUIDE

Heading to the big event? From fan entrances, and what's new at the WM Phoenix Open to key activities like the Concert in the Coliseum and the Coors Light Birds Nest, check out the 2025 guide right here.