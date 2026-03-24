Yuma Territorial Prison marks 150 years with tours, history and hauntings

YUMA, AZ — The Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park is marking 150 years since opening in 1876, offering visitors a firsthand look at one of Arizona’s most infamous frontier prisons.

During its operation, more than 3,000 inmates passed through the facility. Today, visitors can walk through original cell blocks, climb to the guard tower and explore exhibits that detail daily life behind bars in the Old West.

Zack Perry

Park officials say the prison is often ranked among the most haunted sites in the United States with stories tied to the thousands who served time there, including men, women and teenagers.

Known as a “hell hole” for its extreme heat and overcrowded conditions, the prison at times held up to 10 inmates per cell. Punishment could include time in the “dark cell,” a cave-like chamber used for solitary confinement.

Zack Perry

Despite harsh conditions, the prison also featured amenities rare for the time, including electricity, ventilation, a library and running water. Yuma residents once nicknamed the prison a ‘Country Club on the Colorado’ because of its amenities.

Visitors can also tour the prison cemetery, where 104 inmates are buried.

Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park is located at 1 Prison Hill Road, Yuma. Admission is $10.

Click here for more information.