WHAT TO EXPECT: Christmas storm system to bring rain to Arizona this week

Big changes are on the way this week as our next storm system moves into Arizona.

This system could impact Christmas travel and holiday plans across the Valley. Wednesday and Thursday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to plan ahead and take steps to stay safe.

Expect increasing winds, cooler temperatures, and chances for rain statewide.

Winds pick up through midweek, with gusts nearing 20 mph in the Valley and up to 30 mph in the high country.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Some Valley neighborhoods could pick up a quarter to a half inch of rain, with higher totals possible across parts of northwestern Arizona.

A Flood Watch goes into effect for Mohave County starting Christmas Eve morning and lasts through Christmas Day morning, where excessive runoff could lead to flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Snow levels with this system remain very high, generally between 9,000 and 10,000 feet, meaning locations like Flagstaff are likely to see only rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Cooler air follows the storm. Valley highs fall into the mid-70s on Christmas, then drop into the upper 60s this weekend. Morning lows cool into the upper 40s to low 50s by Saturday and Sunday.

