Valley residents, first responders prepare for weekend storms as Oktoberfest organizers monitor weather

TEMPE, AZ — With storms expected to move into the Valley this weekend, festival organizers, homeowners and emergency responders are taking precautions ahead of potentially heavy rain.

At Four Peaks Oktoberfest in Tempe, organizers are closely monitoring the forecast after severe weather forced the festival to cancel a day for the first time in its 52-year history last October.

Festivalgoers were enjoying the calm before the storm Friday evening.

"Trying to beat the weather because so far, you know, it's been hot, and today is the perfect before the storm," Christina Quintanilla, Mesa, said.

Organizers say tents throughout the festival grounds can provide shelter from rain, in addition to offering shade during warmer weather. The production team is keeping an eye on conditions.

"We monitor that, but for the most part, as long as it's safe, then we're here to party," Paul Sheard, Four Peaks Oktoberfest Co-Producer, said.

Roofers urge homeowners to check for potential problems. Adam Allen, owner of Discount Pro Roofing, says his company is still repairing damage from a powerful microburst that struck Tempe last October.

"We've replaced 127 shingle roofs since then from that storm," Allen said.

With more rain approaching, Allen is checking roofs for cracked tiles, clogged roof valleys, and other potential trouble spots that could allow water to enter homes.

During one inspection, he pointed out an area that needed sealing.

"I'm going to go ahead and seal this one up, just so it's ready for the storm," Allen said.

Allen says some roofing companies will make minor rooftop repairs at no charge, potentially helping homeowners avoid more expensive damage later.

Another area homeowners may overlook is their sewer cleanout caps.

Ben Gohn, Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Branch Manager, recommends checking that the caps are intact and tightly secured before the rain arrives.

"Make sure it's screwed down so it can't come off easily during the storms," Gohn said.

He says replacing a damaged or missing cap is a relatively inexpensive precaution.

"Just a simple purchase like this of just a couple of dollars can save you thousands of dollars down the road," Gohn said.

Arizona State University is also watching the forecast ahead of Saturday's football game. Sun Devil Athletics says it is monitoring conditions and has evacuation procedures in place if severe weather threatens the stadium.

Fans attending the game should pay attention to weather alerts and any instructions issued by stadium officials.

The Tempe Fire Department says two technical rescue teams are ready to respond if heavy rain creates dangerous flooding. Interim Assistant Chief Joe Escontrias warns that even relatively shallow floodwaters can become dangerous for motorists.

"It only takes 12 inches of water to actually move a vehicle, it can get very dangerous very quick," Escontrias said.

He is urging drivers to stay away from flooded roads, particularly areas that have already been barricaded.

"Just stay away. That's going to be your best bet, especially if it's blocked off and it's already been barricaded by the police departments," Escontrias said.

Fire officials recommend avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy rain and staying indoors when possible.

Despite the approaching storms, Friday evening offered a colorful moment in Tempe, where ABC15 viewer Satya Mahapatra captured a rainbow stretching across the sky.

And for some young soccer players, the rainy weekend is an opportunity to relax.

"We're just gonna stay inside," said Ashley Mejia of Glendale.

Alan Chavez of Tempe said he plans to enjoy the weather from a safe spot.

"Just watch it like rain," he said.

For now, the message from festival organizers, home repair professionals and first responders is the same: prepare before the storms arrive and put safety first when conditions deteriorate.

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