PHOENIX — An American Airlines flight traveling from San Diego to Chicago was diverted to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport overnight after air traffic controllers reported a "Level 3 threat" aboard the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration says AA flight 1494 landed safely in Phoenix around 1 a.m. after "a passenger disturbance on board."

Details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time. Video from the scene shows that a man was detained following the diversion.

We have reached out to more airline and local officials for additional details on this incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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