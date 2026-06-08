Two people hurt after vehicle crashes into a wall near 7th Avenue and Northern

PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a vehicle crashed into a wall in Phoenix on Sunday night.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area near 7th and Northern avenues just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

First responders found a vehicle had crashed into a wall surrounding the property of a home.

A man and a woman in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The woman is reportedly in critical condition. The man is in stable condition.

No one inside the home was hurt, according to fire officials.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.