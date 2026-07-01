Portion of 75th Avenue closed in Peoria after car crash downs power lines

PEORIA, AZ — A portion of 75th Avenue is shut down in Peoria early Wednesday morning due to a crash that downed power lines in the area.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Peoria Avenue.

Police say responding officers located one vehicle that appeared to have crashed into two power poles and a tree near Desert Cove Avenue. Power lines had been downed in the crash and were left hanging by wires.

The driver of the car was not at the scene and has not yet been located. It does not appear that there were any serious injuries, police say.

Peoria police say, "75th Avenue is closed in both directions between Peoria Avenue and Cholla Street."

Salt River Project crews will work to fix the power poles, and the roadway will be shut down until the area is safe to reopen to the public.