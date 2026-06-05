Crews continue pavement work on SR 51 this weekend (June 5-7)

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Sunday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.
On the Arizona Department of Transportation website, ADOT reported these work zones:
- Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 8) for pavement improvement project. Southbound on-ramps closed at Glendale Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Highland Avenue.
- Detours: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 8) for widening project. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed.
- Detours: Alternate routes include Chandler Boulevard and Germann Road.
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Cactus and Union Hills roads from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 8) for overhead sign maintenance. Northbound I-17 on-ramps closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues.
- Note: Access from I-17 to east- and westbound Loop 101 will be unavailable during the closure.
- Detours: Traffic can use the northbound frontage road and re-enter via Union Hills Road. Drivers may consider exiting ahead of the closure and using 19th or 35th avenues to access Loop 101.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and US 60 from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (June 6) for pavement repairs.
- Detour: Consider westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143, eastbound I-10 and eastbound US 60 as an alternate freeway route.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (June 7) for pavement repairs.
- Detour: Consider westbound US 60 to westbound I-10, northbound SR 143 and eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as an alternate freeway route.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 8) for pavement improvements. Expect on- and off-ramp closures at times. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider alternate routes, with southbound Interstate 17 SB as an alternate freeway route.
- Note: One lane of Southbound Loop 101 will be closed (four lanes open) in this same stretch.