Crash kills pedestrian near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A crash killed a pedestrian near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road Tuesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police say they responded to reports of a crash around 8 p.m.
Fire crews transported the pedestrian to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Indian School remains closed in both directions.
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