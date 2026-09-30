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Crash kills pedestrian near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road

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PHOENIX — A crash killed a pedestrian near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road Tuesday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say they responded to reports of a crash around 8 p.m.

Fire crews transported the pedestrian to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Indian School remains closed in both directions.

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