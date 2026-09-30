Crash kills motorcyclist, closes down Queen Creek Road at Recker road in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A crash near Queen Creek Road at Recker Road in Gilbert has killed a motorcyclist and critically injured another, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

Gilbert Police say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. involving an SUV and a motorcycle with two riders.

One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for an extended amount of time.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue updating this story with the latest information.