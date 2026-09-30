How rainwater harvesting can turn Arizona storms into a resource for your yard

PHOENIX — In a state where every drop counts, some Arizona homeowners are finding ways to put the rain that falls on their property to work.

Rainwater harvesting captures or redirects rainfall so it can be used on the property instead of simply running into streets and storm drains.

Evan Duteau, co-owner of Valley landscaping company Galaxy Gardens, says his team designs yards to direct rain from roofs and other surfaces toward trees, plants and landscaped areas.

Adam Klepp Evan Duteau installs rainwater harvesting gutters on a home in Arizona.

“Our belief is that rainwater is a valuable resource, so let’s send it somewhere safely on property where it can be put to good use,” Duteau said.

At one Valley home, Galaxy Gardens is designing the backyard with the goal of using rainwater to help support newly planted trees and other landscaping.

Duteau says harvesting rain can help homeowners reduce the amount of water they use from their taps outdoors while still maintaining trees and landscaping in Arizona's dry climate.

The idea is also being explored on a larger scale. In 2025, Arizona's Water Infrastructure Finance Authority awarded more than $14 million in grants to communities across the state for water conservation projects, including rainwater and stormwater harvesting efforts.

