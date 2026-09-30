Homicide investigation underway near 22nd Street and Roeser Road

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after a victim died near 22nd Street and Roeser Road, Phoenix Police say.
Police say that shortly after 8 p.m., they received multiple calls in regards to a shooting and when they arrived, they found a victim.
The person was transported to the hospital and died shortly after.
Multiple people were detained.
Homicide detectives are currently responding to the scene.
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