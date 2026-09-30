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Homicide investigation underway near 22nd Street and Roeser Road

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PHOENIX — A homicide investigation is underway after a victim died near 22nd Street and Roeser Road, Phoenix Police say.

Police say that shortly after 8 p.m., they received multiple calls in regards to a shooting and when they arrived, they found a victim.

The person was transported to the hospital and died shortly after.

Multiple people were detained.

Homicide detectives are currently responding to the scene.

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