Phoenix Children's Hospital brings the classroom to young patients with "1 Darn Cool School" program

PHOENIX — When children have to spend weeks or even months in the hospital, keeping up with their schoolwork can feel impossible.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is stepping up to fill that gap and provide patients with more than just help with their education. Through a program called "1 Darn Cool School," the hospital brings the classroom directly to patients so they do not have to fall behind.

"We are providing that distraction that kids need when they're faced with a new chronic illness or an accident or just medical change in life," said Mary Kay Mojgani, School Supervisor at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

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The program acts as a bridge between the hospital and a child's home school.

"We work closely with their home school to keep them on track, to move them along, to demonstrate mastery of the standards and to prepare for the for their transition back to school," said Sara Garza, Hospital Teacher at Phoenix Children's.

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Beyond academics, the program provides kids with a sense of normalcy and much-needed social interaction.

"This is our space to create that fun for kids," Mojgani said.

"Those kids really appreciate that they are going to school, and that's what they miss the most. They miss the social interaction," Mojgani said.

For patients like Johanna, the friendships formed at "1 Darn Cool School" are her favorite part.

"It's not it's not easy, but also, it's for the best, and we do what we can," Johanna said.

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"The kids, the kids here are so like, they're… I adore them. They're like, they're like, family," Johanna said.

"1 Darn Cool School" is just one of the many programs at Phoenix Children’s funded by outside donations.

"Please, please donate," Mojgani said.

"You don't always hear our stories. We don't always hear the, you know, the stories of children as they leave the hospital and return to school, but every dollar counts and it's it's making big things happen," Mojgani said.

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