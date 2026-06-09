WATCH: Turkey men’s national team draws thousands to practice in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Thousands of people packed the Arizona Athletic Grounds on Monday night to support the Turkey Men’s National Team ahead of the World Cup.

Free tickets for the practice sold out in a matter of hours, with a public celebration beforehand featuring traditional food, art, vendors, and a concert.

For members of the Turkish community, the night meant more than a practice, but a celebration of culture and the sport they adore.

“Soccer is a lifestyle for us, so we are so excited. It’s a lifetime opportunity for us,” Ismail Nalbantognu said.

Watch the video in the player above to experience the sights and sounds of Monday night’s celebration.