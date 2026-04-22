Suns look for first win in Game 2 of Western Conference playoffs against OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are looking to get their first win of the 2025-26 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday evening.

The Suns are in Oklahoma City for Game 2 against the top-seeded reigning champs, the Thunder.

OKC scored 119 points in Game 1, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making only 5 of 18 field goals. The 2024-25 MVP and finalist to win the award again made 55.3% of his shots this season.

Phoenix will attempt to keep him off the line after he made 15 of 17 free throws.

Dillon Brooks was 6 of 22 and scored 18 points for the Suns, who may want to get more shots for All-Star Booker after he had 23 points on 17 shots.

Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren finished second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year behind Victor Wembanyama.

The Suns shot 34.9% in the series opener.