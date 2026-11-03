Minshew Mania: Arizona Cardinals name Gardner Minshew team's starting quarterback

PHOENIX, AZ. (KNXV) — On Monday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur named Gardner Minshew the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

This coming off Minshew's second half performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, where he led Arizona to a 14-point comeback victory in overtime.

"I think he kind of showed all of us in terms of him going out there being the competitor that he is," LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "I mean the production was pretty wild in terms of the amount of points and just moving up and down the field."

That wasn't the only move made inside the Cardinals quarterback room. LaFleur announced that rookie Carson Beck will be the team's backup quarterback behind Minshew and former starter Jacoby Brissett, will now be their 3rd string emergency option.

"You know that's not easy. It's not a fun phone call. There's no, there's no book for that, obviously. There's a human element to it, and I have a lot of respect for Jacoby," LaFleur added. "But the position that those guys sign up for, we know the deal, you know, and we need a spark, and obviously Gardner gave us one.

So now we look ahead to Seattle where Gardner Minshew will be the team's starting quarterback and rookie Carson Beck will be his backup.