Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald heads to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, OH — On Saturday, August 8, Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald will join Quarterback Drew Brees, Running Back Roger Craig, Kicker Adam Vinatieri and Linebacker Luke Kuechly in being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Fitzgerald will become the 16th former Cardinals player to enter the Hall of Fame, joining players like Kurt Warner, Aeneas Williams, Dan Dierdorf, Don Coryell and Jackie Smith.

Fitzgerald spent 17 seasons with Arizona, finishing #2 all-time in NFL history in Receptions (1,432) and Receiving Yards (17,492), and ended his career with at least one catch in his final 256 consecutive games, which is also the second-longest streak behind Jerry Rice.

Norm Hall Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after scoring a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

His 11 Pro Bowl Selections are the 2nd most among Wide Receivers, with only Jerry Rice finishing with more (13).

Fitzgerald heads into the Hall of Fame with the fewest dropped passes by any player in NFL history with at least 1,500 targets (35 drops in 2,334 career targets).

He is the NFL’s All-Time Leader in the following categories:



Seasons with 90+ receptions (8)

Seasons with 50+ receptions (17)

Consecutive seasons with 50+ receptions (17)

Consecutive seasons with 700+ receiving yards (16)

Games played by a wide receiver with a single team (263)

Receptions with one team (1,432)

Career games with 150+ receiving yards in the postseason (3)

Receiving yards in a single postseason (546)

Receiving TDs in a single postseason (7)

100-yard receiving performances in a single postseason (4)

Only player in NFL history to average 100+ receiving yards and 1+ TD in every postseason game played

He also becomes just the 8th First-Ballot Wide Receiver to be inducted in the Hall of Fame.

Fitzgerald finishes his career with more tackles (41) than passes dropped (35).

And finally, he was named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team, was named in the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team (2010-2019), and was named the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his work off the field.

Congratulations, Fitz!