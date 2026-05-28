Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Jacoby Brissett continues to hold out for more money

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is holding out from voluntary OTAs as he seeks a restructured contract with more guaranteed money.

He is scheduled to make a $4.88 million base salary in 2026, with only $1.5 million guaranteed, and the two sides, according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, are reportedly "significantly" far apart in their negotiations.

Brissett signed a two-year deal with Arizona in March 2025, taking over as the starting quarterback midway through last season.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

After reportedly being told he would be the starter heading into 2026, Brissett wants a raise and better long-term security, but Arizona's G.M. Monti Ossenfort and new head coach Mike LaFleur have hesitated to increase his guarantees.

Because Brissett's absence means he’s missing critical reps in LaFleur's new offensive system, his starting job is now facing real threats.

The Cardinals added veteran Gardner Minshew II — who signed for a higher guaranteed salary ($5.14 million) for 2026—and drafted Carson Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Both quarterbacks, along with 2nd-year QB Kedon Slovis, are actively participating in offseason practices and competing for snaps.

ABC15's Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon break down the situation and what this means for the Cardinals. Watch in the video player above.