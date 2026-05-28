Waymo opening test program to Phoenix riders in driverless 'Ojai' vehicles

PHOENIX — Want to be among the first to test out Waymo’s new driverless Ojai ride? You can now sign up to join their pilot program, the company announced Thursday.

Waymo began testing its Ojai robotaxis in the Valley with safety drivers in 2024 and began fully autonomous operations with employees in the Phoenix area earlier this month.

The Ojai vehicles are advertised as having “elevator-like doors” to an interior that “opens up like a living room on wheels.” The vehicles have LED screens and other amenities.

"Come experience what we’ve built together by downloading the Waymo app (if you don’t already have it) and expressing interest in riding with the Ojai by signing up as a Trusted Tester," Waymo said in a news release Thursday.

"Trusted Tester" riders in Phoenix, as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles, can take free rides while the company collects feedback.

Learn more here.