Mesa Gateway Airport chosen for FAA program to overhaul air traffic control

MESA, AZ — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced May 19 that it chose two airports nationwide for its new pilot program, which aims to streamline air traffic control training.

One was Mesa Gateway Airport.

There are over 450 air traffic control towers across the United States, 264 of which are apart of the FAA's Contract Tower Program, where private contractors handle air traffic control responsibilities. Of those, the East Valley-based facility is the busiest, which FAA officials say made it a strong candidate for the program.

Mesa Gateway set a record in 2025, when more than two million passengers used the airport.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.