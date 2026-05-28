Arizona ranks No. 2 in US for new energy storage capacity added this year

Arizona is proving to be a national leader in utility-scale energy storage capacity, with the second-highest amount installed so far this year and one of the highest amounts in total.

A report released earlier this month from the Solar Energy Industries Association, or SEIA, along with Benchmark Mineral Intelligence found that 940 megawatt-hours of energy storage was installed in the Grand Canyon State during the first quarter, an amount surpassed only by the 2,696 megawatt-hours added in Texas and slightly ahead of the 936 megawatt-hours added in California.

That Q1 addition brings Arizona to a milestone total of more than 20 gigawatt-hours of utility-scale energy storage installed — 20.2 to be exact.

That is the third-highest amount in the U.S., behind California (60.6) and Texas (29.2). Arizona also ranked third after 2025, when it led the nation for its rate of growth in energy storage.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.