Valley pain clinic still waiting for roof repairs weeks after damaging hailstorm

PHOENIX — A north Phoenix pain management clinic says it is still waiting for insurance funds to repair its roof weeks after a powerful hailstorm caused significant damage.

Sun Pain Management, located near 19th Avenue and Peoria Avenue, was hit by baseball-sized hail during the October 21 storm. The damage left the clinic's roof vulnerable to additional rain and forced it to stop seeing patients at the Phoenix location.

Dr. David Towns, who leads the practice, says the closure has created challenges for patients who rely on regular pain management care.

Many patients who normally visit the Phoenix clinic are now being asked to travel to the practice's other locations in Surprise and Goodyear. For some, making that drive is difficult, particularly those without reliable transportation.

Towns says the clinic has been working through its insurance claim with State Farm but has yet to receive funds to repair the roof. He says other businesses in the same business park have already completed their repairs.

"It's incredibly frustrating," Towns said.

Towns says he understands insurance companies have processes to follow, but believes the severity of the damage and its impact on patients should be considered.

"I understand they have their process. There's got to be a way to look at the severity of the issue and the people it affects, and get them to step up to the plate and make things happen for us," Towns said.

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State Farm responds

ABC15 reached out to State Farm about the clinic's concerns.

The insurance company provided the following statement:

"We understand how disruptive storm damage can be, especially for a business that serves patients who depend on its care. We've been in contact with our customer and are actively working with them to address their concerns and provide the benefits available under their policy."

State Farm said it could not share additional details about the claim because of customer privacy policies.

What to do if you're having trouble with an insurance claim

ABC15 Consumer Reporter Christel Bell says there are steps consumers can take if they believe their insurance claim is being delayed or mishandled.

Bell recommends documenting every conversation with insurance representatives, including keeping track of when calls are made and how long it takes to receive a response.

If consumers believe their insurance company isn't handling a claim appropriately, they can file a complaint with the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions.

Bell says complaints aren't necessarily about disputing the outcome of a claim, but can also address how the claim was handled.

"If they took a long time to handle the case, if there were delayed responses, if they didn't give you fair and due process, you have rights," Bell said.

Patients who normally visit Sun Pain Management's Phoenix location are being directed to its other Valley locations while the clinic works toward repairs.