WATCH: Scottsdale students learn the power of giving through Snack Shack

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — At Scottsdale Country Day School, sixth graders are getting a crash course in entrepreneurship by running their own Snack Shack. They handle everything from marketing to money, but this year, they’re also learning the power of giving.

After seeing our Uplifting Arizona story on Smiles 4 Sick Children, students chose the nonprofit as their beneficiary.

Smiles 4 Sick Children collects stray golf balls around the Valley from donors and sells them to purchase toys for kids in the hospital. It also donates hats and other items.

The students are now raising money, collecting golf balls, and even crocheting hats for kids in hospitals.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom takes you inside their final day of business, where every sale adds up to something much bigger than snacks.