WATCH: 73-year-old's hole-in-one mission to bring toys to children in need

ANTHEM, AZ — In garages across the Valley, they’re collecting dust, stray golf balls tucked inside bags, buckets, and boxes. But in Anthem, one man sees something else entirely: toys for hospitalized children.

For years, 73-year-old Brian Billideau has been turning found golf balls into brand new toys for sick, hurt, and abused kids in five Valley hospitals.

Through his nonprofit Smiles 4 Sick Children, more than 42,000 toys have already been delivered, funded by 355,000 donated golf balls that golfers simply no longer need across 14 Valley courses.

To be able to purchase the toys, oftentimes at a discount from retailers, Billideau sells the donated golf balls to a refurbisher.

For Brian, this mission is deeply personal. After a life-altering tragedy decades ago, he made it his purpose to bring light to children facing some of their darkest days.

Despite battling severe rheumatoid arthritis and enduring dozens of surgeries, he’s still out collecting, sorting, and dreaming bigger, now hoping to inspire a younger generation to carry the mission forward.

