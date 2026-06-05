Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Man with disabilities found dead inside vehicle at Mesa in-home care facility

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Pathways for Life - Mesa in-home care facility
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is investigating after a man with developmental disabilities was found dead inside a vehicle at a Mesa in-home care facility Thursday.

At around 5:45 p.m., Mesa fire and police personnel responded to ITC Personal In-Home Care, located near Lindsay Road and University Drive, for a man who was found dead inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the man, a 36-year-old with developmental disabilities, dead inside the vehicle.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

A cause of death has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

ABC15 is working to get more details and will update this story when they become available.

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV