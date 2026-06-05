Man with disabilities found dead inside vehicle at Mesa in-home care facility

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is investigating after a man with developmental disabilities was found dead inside a vehicle at a Mesa in-home care facility Thursday.

At around 5:45 p.m., Mesa fire and police personnel responded to ITC Personal In-Home Care, located near Lindsay Road and University Drive, for a man who was found dead inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the man, a 36-year-old with developmental disabilities, dead inside the vehicle.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

A cause of death has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

ABC15 is working to get more details and will update this story when they become available.