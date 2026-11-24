MARICOPA COUNTY — For teens at Maricopa County's Durango Juvenile Detention Center, life behind bars can mean months or even years away from the freedoms of being a teenager.

But a group of Valley musicians is giving some of those students a different way to express themselves — through music.

The Tetra String Quartet returned to Durango for a three-day program, helping students write original songs alongside local rapper Colby Jeffers. Students were encouraged to write about themselves, their surroundings and the changes they hope to make.

On the final day, the quartet performed live as students took the microphone to share their stories. Some were performing for the first time, while others used their lyrics to send messages to loved ones waiting for them at home.

The students' work will also get a chance to reach beyond the detention center. A recording engineer was brought in to capture their songs, which will be professionally mixed.

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That opportunity is part of Tetra's project, "Songs of Change: Empowering Incarcerated Youth Through Music," which was named the Fall 2025 winner of the Paul R. Judy Center for Innovation and Research Grant.

The grant helped provide $10,000 in funding to build the recording program, expanding a partnership that has been growing for more than a decade.

Tetra first partnered with Durango in 2015, providing educational concerts for students. In 2021, the group teamed up with Jeffers to offer songwriting and rap workshops six times a year.

The quartet also works with students in Durango's Guitar Club, joining them for performances and helping build their confidence on stage.

Now, with recording days being added in 2026, students have another opportunity to share their voices.

For Tetra, the goal is to help young people build confidence, believe in themselves and see a future beyond their mistakes.