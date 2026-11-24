The peak of the holiday shopping season is here and everywhere you look there are ads promising massive discounts. But those deals can also be the perfect trap for online shopping scams!

Here's what you need to know before you add something to your cart.

Don't click on that ad

First, before you click on that ad, go to your browser and type in the name of the company. That way, you know you're not getting tricked into clicking on a fake website. With AI, it's even easier for scammers to create "imposter websites" that look like the real thing.

Double check websites

When you're on the website, make sure you double check the website address and look out for extra words or letters.

You should also check to see if the company has a physical address, a working phone number and whether they have their return policies listed on their website. If any of those are missing, that's a red flag.

Look up the company

If it's a brand or company that you haven't purchased anything from before, search the store's name with the word "scam" or "reviews."

Always use a secure payment method

My last tip: It's always a good idea to pay with a credit card. You should be especially skeptical if the site only lets you pay using something like Zelle, Bitcoin or a gift card.

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