Scottsdale seniors prove talent has no age limit

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — There really are no barriers to achieving your dreams - and a group of Scottsdale seniors proved that on Wednesday afternoon.

They starred in Scottsdale Seniors Services' 23rd annual Entertainment Extravaganza at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti hosted alongside longtime volunteer Gil Gifford. Click here to see Nick's story last year about Gifford.

Two dozen acts - from singers to dancers, and even comedians - dazzled the audience for the matinee performances.

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One of them was Marilyn Kohler, who sang, "I Can't Give You Anything but Love." For Kohler, who is 97 years young, being able to sing on stage gives her a sense of purpose.

"It's keeping me young," she says. "It really has. It gives me something to live for. You have to reinvent yourself. You have to really think about what you wanted to do at one time and did not have the ability to do it. But now that you're a senior, you can do it!"

Scottsdale Seniors Services provides a number of resources to seniors throughout the city, including its Beat the Heat donation drive. To see Nick's previous stories about that initiative to help homebound Scottsdale seniors in need, click here.