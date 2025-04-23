Scottsdale volunteer teaches us all to love life at any age

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ABC15 is celebrating heroes by honoring a Scottsdale man who is teaching all of us that, at any age, you have something to offer.

Gil Gifford recently won the City of Scottsdale's William P. Schraeder Volunteer Award in December for his outstanding service to the city - and it's easy to see why!

"Happy people live longer."

It's a mantra that Gil lives by - and it appears to be working! Gil will turn 90 years young next month.

"I've had more people, including my doctor, say, 'Whatever you are doing, keep doing it!'"

Gil's routine seems to be just what the doctor ordered!

"It's smiling, it's laughing, it's enjoying life - every last moment, really enjoying life."

And part of that mission for this Army veteran is to make sure other people his age are enjoying life just as much as he is.

Every Tuesday at 10 a.m., you'll find Gil at the Granite Reef Senior Center in Scottsdale, leading the Friendship Group.

"I don't work for money, I work for enjoyment," Gil says. "The way I look at it is, when you're 60 or 70, people get put out to pasture. They're not needed anymore, they don't have jobs - and that's a big problem."

"We have the opportunity to share our life experiences with each other," explains Patty Kelley, who sees Gil weekly at the Friendship Group.

Gil has led the group for the past decade after another member of the senior center passed away - a reminder for all of us, and all of them, to live life to the fullest. Although Gil never needed the reminder, his smile, passion for life, and boundless energy will inspire anyone he comes into contact with.

"He’s bringing us all together. He is bringing the cheerfulness, the happiness, to the group."

You can see Gil for yourself on Wednesday, April 23, when he cohosts the City of Scottsdale's Entertainment Extravaganza alongside ABC15's Nick Ciletti. For more information, click here.

To read more about City of Scottsdale Senior Services, click here.