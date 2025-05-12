City of Scottsdale wants you to help homebound seniors beat the heat

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The City of Scottsdale and its senior services department are already preparing to ensure that city seniors have what they need, but they could use some help in that process.

That's why for the last several weeks, they've been accepting donations of everyday items to give out to homebound seniors during home visits in June. Saturday, May 17, is the deadline to donate at Scottsdale's two senior centers.

When you visit Scottsdale's Granite Reef Senior Center, laughter is probably the most familiar sound you'll hear, as seniors from all over the city come together to enjoy a variety of activities and most importantly, each other.

"It's a hidden gem," explains Jessica Rapp, who has worked at the center for nearly two decades.

Whether it's a good workout, playing pool with the guys, or a quick catch-up with friends, the Granite Reef location is one of two senior centers in Scottsdale that serve 36,000 seniors annually.

"We have a holistic approach...we have a little bit of something for everyone!"

There's no doubt that there are so many amazing programs at both senior centers, but not everyone can come in person, and that's where you come in.

The City of Scottsdale needs your help with its annual "Beat the Heat" drive, collecting everyday items for homebound seniors.

Rapp says in June of last year, the Scottsdale Senior Centers conducted 111 senior at-home visits, with caseworkers holding additional visits as needed throughout the year.

"A lot of them don't have family. They rely on neighbors and family friends," says Rapp. "I have personally been on some visits. They are so happy to have someone come into their house and get some social connection."

Rapp says in some cases, the visits have proven to be life-saving.

"I don't think it [the impact] could be measured," says Patty Kelley, who has friends who have received help through these visits and donations. "It's a huge difference. It's a huge difference."

Kelley adds it helps create a sense of community at the centers and beyond.

The homebound visits will begin next month, according to Rapp.

In the meantime, you can donate bottled water, Brita water filters, shampoo, pet food, hats, and full-sized hygiene products.

They're accepting donations right now at the Via Linda and Granite Reef senior centers.

For more information, click here.