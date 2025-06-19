ABC15 follows along with City of Scottsdale, helping homebound seniors

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — As the Valley faces the hottest temperatures of the year so far, it's important to take action for seniors across the state.

In May, the City of Scottsdale's Senior Services and its Beat the Heat donation drive collected everyday items for homebound seniors throughout the city.

City of Scottsdale wants you to help homebound seniors beat the heat

Recently, ABC15 tagged along with city employees to see those donations and home visits in action.

A white van pulled into a Scottsdale residence near 68th Street and Osborn Road.

Cheryl Kerivan, a social worker with the City of Scottsdale, and Alicia Taylor, Special Programs Coordinator with the City, help to oversee the Beat the Heat program.

"The heat poses a risk to all of our homebound seniors," explained Kerivan. "So what we do is we go out and we visit our seniors, check on them, make a connection so they don’t feel so isolated, see what needs they have may have, needs they may have that we don’t catch over the phone or when they come in to see us."

At this residence, we met Regan, a longtime Scottsdale resident, and her 95-year-old mother, Jean, who is confined to a hospital bed in the living room. Regan is her primary caretaker.

Regan performs these duties despite some challenges of her own.

"She's legally blind and can hardly see," said Jean, about her daughter.

It's not the only obstacle she's up against.

"From 3-8 p.m., we turn the air off," explained Regan.

Kerivan says many Scottsdale seniors who are on a tight budget face similar financial decisions.

"That's a big reason we do the Beat the Heat program," said Kerivan. "Because it allows us to go into the home. We see that frequently, whether we walk in and they’re not using it at all, or maybe it's 110º and they kept doors and windows open, thinking that’s cooler...It’s usually because they are making choices. Are they paying their electric bill? Are they buying groceries? Are they paying rent? Mortage? That sort of thing."

It all adds up, which is why donations like the ones Regan receives through the Beat the Heat program are vital.

"Here's a little hat in case you go out in the sun," explained Taylor. "We want you to know a lot of people care about you."

"It feels really good!" said Kerivan. "When we go into homes, especially in the summer, there are times those seniors haven't seen anyone all week! And just to have that connection and know someone cares, you can really see it in their face."

"It's like Christmas!" described Regan, with a huge smile on her face. "It's a lifesaver."

For Taylor, seeing the program from start to finish makes it worthwhile.

"It brought me to tears," she explained.