Meals on Wheels faces funding challenges ahead of budget votes

Seniors in multiple counties in Arizona are no longer able to immediately sign up for Meals on Wheels, as funding for the organization continues to face lagging investment.

When he started to struggle with his food budget, 66-year-old Jeffrey Morrissette figured he might qualify for Meals on Wheels, the meal delivery service that has been a lifeline for some elderly and disabled Americans since the 1950s.

Morrissette, who lives in Kingman, reached out to ABC15 after being told he'd be unable to sign up for the program in Mohave County as he is not house-bound or bed-bound.

"My dad had it later in life and he appreciated it," he said. "Every little bit does help."

The Western Arizona Council on Government (WACOG) coordinates funding for Meals on Wheels in three Arizona counties: Yuma, Mohave, and La Paz. A person with knowledge of WACOG's work tells ABC15 that in both Yuma and Mohave Counties, since last July, anyone trying to sign up for Meals on Wheels will be put on a waiting list.

The reasoning for the waitlist comes as the federal and state governments have put less funding towards programs geared towards elderly Americans. While groups like Meals on Wheels benefited from additional funding for the first few years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the money has stopped flowing.

Morrissette said the situation was so dire, the person who interviewed him about being part of Meals on Wheels was being laid off due to a lack of funding.

Arizona's population continues to get older at a rate higher than many other states, leading to higher demand for elderly and disabled-focused programs. Both Morrissette and WACOG expressed hope that federal and state lawmakers would grant additional funding to Meals on Wheels and other senior-specific programs.

Lawmakers have the opportunity to make those investments in the coming weeks, as Arizona looks to pass its Fiscal Year 2026 budget and Congress works through the Trump-sponsored "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Morrissette says he'll continue on without the support of Meals on Wheels, but he worries for others.

"I've always said, I always land on my feet. But my feet are getting a little tired," he said. "I feel for seniors everywhere who are facing the constriction of funds in a lot of different areas of their life because federal programs are winding down or being shut down."

While Meals on Wheels receives government funding, it can also be bolstered by donations from the public. If you would like to donate to Meals on Wheels, click here.