Phoenix YMCA unveils newly renovated gym for Final Four Legacy Project

PHOENIX — The Atlanta Tipoff Club and the Valley of the Sun YMCA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning to celebrate the completion of major renovations to the facility.

The upgrades are part of the Naismith Award Final Four Legacy Project.

The renovation includes a fully resurfaced gym floor, new scoreboards, LED lighting, a divider curtain, and wall mats.

The project serves a Phoenix community where 21% of households live below the poverty line. It was made possible through the support of Naismith Award partners MOLECULE, Jersey Mike's, Werner Ladder, and NCAA corporate partner The Home Depot.

A youth basketball clinic was held following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The YMCA is located at 5517 N. 17th Ave. in Phoenix.