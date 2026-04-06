Phoenix Denny's busser celebrates his birthday and 48 years on the job with a special fundraiser event

PHOENIX — A beloved busser at a central Phoenix Denny's is celebrating two major milestones: his birthday and 48 years on the job.

Barney Mullen was hired in the late 1970s and has become a fixture of the restaurant. Coworkers and customers know him for his perfect attendance, tireless work ethic, and warm personality.

Mullen is recognized as a trailblazer for employees with intellectual disabilities, proving that dedication and kindness can leave a lasting impact on a workplace and a community.

On April 8, the restaurant plans to celebrate Mullen by donating 20% of all sales to Lura Turner Homes. The nonprofit provides housing and support for adults with developmental disabilities and is where Mullen lives today.

Over nearly five decades, Mullen's coworkers have become like family. Leaders from Lura Turner Homes say his story highlights loyalty, dignity, and the impact of quietly making someone's day a little brighter.

Watch Barney's full story in the player above.

If you want to go to the fundraiser, it will be from 2-9 p.m. on Wednesday at the Denny's location near 7th Street and Camelback Road.