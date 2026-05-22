Jury begins deliberations in penalty phase of Scottsdale murder trial

A jury has started deliberations to decide the sentence of a man already found guilty in a high-profile Scottsdale murder case.

Last month, a jury found Ian Mitcham guilty of murdering Allison Feldman.

Feldman was found dead inside her Scottsdale home back in 2015.

Originally, the case went cold for years, but Allison's dad Harley pushed for familial DNA to be used here in Arizona.

His daughter's murder marked the first time this investigative tool was used, ultimately pointing police to Mitcham.

The case took over a decade to reach trial due to a legal battle over how the key piece of DNA evidence was obtained.

Ultimately, the Arizona Supreme Court decided the DNA could be used at trial.

In November 2025, Harley and other loved ones were there as trial began.

"I promised Allison, when she was murdered 11 years ago, not to rest until we got to court," said Harley outside court.

Just weeks after hearing the guilty verdict, Harley suddenly passed away.

"Oh, it's the silver lining in all of this," said Harley's other daughter Kelly Weinblatt. "I'm so glad that he heard that and saw the justice."

After the verdict, the jurors also found two aggravating factors.

Over six months after trial began, Mitcham is now waiting to see if a jury will sentence him to life in prison or death.

"Life is not a lenient sentence, it is a severe punishment and appropriate punishment for a 50-year-old man," said Mitcham's defense attorney Jefferey Kirchler. "It's not necessary to kill Ian."

Prosecutors described the murder as "cruel" and revisited scene photos in their closing arguments.

"I submit to you ladies and gentleman that the evidence overwhelming supports that the only just punishment based on who Ian Mitcham is and what Ian Mitcham did is the death penalty," said prosecutor Erin Otis.

With the current schedule, and a holiday weekend, the jury will be back to deliberate on May 26.

Mitcham was also found guilty of burglary and sexual assault and will also be sentenced for those crimes.