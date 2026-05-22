Vigil held for lives lost in Buckeye triple shooting

BUCKEYE, AZ — A triple shooting in Buckeye killed one teenager, her unborn baby, and the child of another pregnant teen injured in the same attack.

Thursday night, dozens of family, community members, and neighbors returned to the scene to honor the lives irrevocably changed.

Among them was 17-year-old Abigail Krebs, who was shot and taken to the hospital. After an emergency delivery, she named her baby Timothy Rylee, after her father and best friend who died in the shooting.

“It was hard to see him like that and then holding him, Krebs said. “He was my little mini me, but he was taken from me too soon.”

Baby Timothy died six days later.

"I loved my baby while I had him, and I really wanted him,” Krebs said.

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Police identified 16-year-old Rylee Montgomery, who died at the scene. Her family said he was pregnant with a little girl who did not survive.

Krebs said her heart breaks for both her friend, whom she saw more as a sister, and her baby.

“Honestly it’s been indescribable,” Krebs said.

Another 22-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting.

Police arrested 18-year-old Michael Sanchez for the shooting. Investigators said he was in a relationship with Montgomery.

Montgomery’s family and friends said they had repeatedly taken their concerns over threats and alleged abuse to the police before the shooting.

Another teen, 19-year-old Antonio Tequida, faces charges for driving Sanchez to and from the scene.