Arizona skydiver completes 50-state journey with final jump in Alaska

Arizona-based skydiver Jeff Provenzano, a member of the Red Bull Air Force team, has completed a milestone of jumping in all 50 states, finishing the achievement with a final leap over Alaska beneath the Northern Lights.

The jump marks the culmination of a 30-year journey for Provenzano, who began his path as an art student chasing creativity before trading classrooms for the open skies.

His three-decade career has been fueled by curiosity, risk, and a willingness to ignore the word "crazy."

Provenzano's mission required planning jumps in extreme conditions and maintaining a mindset focused on pushing limits.

Watch his story about perspective, passion, and what happens when you lean into the freefall instead of fearing it in the player above.