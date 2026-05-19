ABC15 follows up with Buckeye teacher providing life lessons for students through math

BUCKEYE, AZ — With school ending this week for many Valley districts, ABC15 wanted to follow up with several teachers we spoke to in August to see how the year went!

Thursday marks the final day for students in the Agua Fria High School District, including Verrado High School in Buckeye, where ABC15's Nick Ciletti interviewed math teacher Camille Jackson at the beginning of the year.

How math added up to success for a Verrado High School teacher

"It's knowing that I can reach at least one student who's ready to take it to the next level," which is what Ms. Jackson said she loved so much about teaching.

It's no secret she loves it; she's been teaching for more than a quarter century and plans to return to Verrado next school year!

Making math make sense is hard enough - now, try making it fun!

What may seem like an unsolvable equation is as easy as "1+1" for Ms. Jackson!

"I think this year went great!" explains Ms. Jackson. "Getting to know the students on an individual and group basis, and the students are willing to learn whatever we want them to."

Ms. Jackson has truly found a way to get her classes to love math and make it enjoyable for all her students. Part of her technique includes a "strength in numbers" approach with students working in groups, collaborating, and having a conversation about how they got their answers.

For Ms. Jackson, hearing students discuss that process is one of the most rewarding things.

"It's listening to them practice and going back and forth and saying."

It's also about getting her students out of their comfort zone, which can sometimes mean working with different people.

"As soon as they complain, then I know I'm doing something right...because they're uncomfortable. And when you are uncomfortable, it's like you level up in a game."

And it's that gentle nudge that students like Delaney Romano have grown to love. Delaney says Ms. Jackson has helped her grow so much this year in their Honors Algebra II class.

"Ms. Jackson helps me strive to do better and do better," explains Delaney.

"You can really tell she loves her job," explains student Cory Davis, Jr., also part of Ms. Jackson's Honors Algebra II course. "That's something I like about teachers, when you can tell they love their job."

It's that passion Cory says is a prime reason he has grown to love math more this year.

"She's very energetic, especially when she has her coffee! It's fun to be in her class. I have her for first period, and it always sets my day great."

In a world full of variables, the one constant for these students is the love Ms. Jackson has for all of them, both inside and outside the classroom.

"I feel like me and Ms. Jackson are really tight," explains Delaney. "She's just so fun to talk to and be around. She's a good person to go to when I need help."

Both Delaney and Cory agree - Ms. Jackson deserves an "A" this year for all her hard work. Thank you, Ms. Jackson, for being an advocate for our students and for cultivating a love for math!