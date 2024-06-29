Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

WATCH: Katie Hobbs discusses recent legislative session with ABC15

Governor Katie Hobbs says she is working to address issues facing everyday Arizonans
Governor Katie Hobbs sat down with ABC15 Anchor Katie Raml to discuss the recent legislative session.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jun 28, 2024

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs sat down with ABC15 Anchor Katie Raml to discuss the recent legislative session.

Throughout their conversation, Raml and Hobbs discussed the passing of the 2025 fiscal year budget the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program, the U.S.-Mexico border, bipartisanship, and how the governor is working to address issues facing everyday Arizonans.

Watch the full discussion in the player below:

Full interview: Katie Hobbs discusses recent legislative session with ABC15

Latest in the community:

 
Null

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen