AZ legislature approved 'fiscally conservative' state budget for 2025 fiscal year

PHOENIX — The Arizona House of Representatives and Senate approved budget bulls Saturday for fiscal year 2025.

Releases from the House, Senate and Governor Katie Hobbs says the budget is fiscally conservative and balanced in order to close a $1.4 billion deficit.

The package of 16 budget bills drew bipartisan support, as well as opposition from both sides.

Some Republican lawmakers said they didn't have enough time to review the budget bills that were introduced three days ago.

According to the state Senate, the budget increases border security investments, fully funds public safety, protects school choice and safeguards investments in the roads.

The budget, while protecting school choice, includes reforms to the Empowerment Scholarship Account program.

According to the House, reforms to the ESA program include requiring a risk-based audit of the program, enabling parents to be reimbursed for approved expenses, allowing early applications and implementing fingerprinting requirements for private educators.

The budget uses money from the state's opioid settlement fund, a move that Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has called illegal.