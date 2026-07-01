Supt. Tom Horne ‘viscerally opposed’ to racially charged ad targeting GOP rival Kimberly Yee

PHOENIX — Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne strongly condemns a racially charged ad slamming his GOP opponent in the primary election, calling it “wrong” and saying he wants it changed.

“I am shocked by the ad. I think it’s wrong to appeal to ethnic prejudice. Very wrong,” Horne told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday.

The 15-second ad slams Kimberly Yee, who is Chinese American, as “the empress of DEI,” with stereotypically Asian background music, background images and typography.

Yee has slammed the ad as racist, publicly accusing Horne and his supporters of “revolting racist attacks.”

Read more from our news partners at KTAR here.