Sen. Gallego opens up about election victory, immigration, and finding common ground

After being elected in November, Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego is considered a success story in an election cycle where Democrats didn't have much to celebrate.

In 2024, Republicans won back the White House and the Senate, and maintained control of the House, setting up a GOP trifecta with State 48 as one of the exceptions.

ABC15 recently spoke to Sen. Gallego about his victory.

"Look, I'm willing to talk to anybody - Democrat or Republican - about how to represent their state," explained Sen. Gallego. "I think one of the reasons I won is because I stopped, listened, and really internalized what people were telling me. If you look at what we're talking about - the border and border security - one of the things that was important to Arizonans - Democrats, Republicans, and Independents - is that they wanted someone that is willing to work in a bipartisan manner to try and bring solutions to bother border security and immigration reform. That's what I am doing."

Sen. Gallego pointed to his recent announcement that he would co-sponsor the Laken Riley Act as proof of his willingness to reach across the aisle. The bill is named after a Georgia nursing student who police say was killed by an undocumented immigrant last year. If the Laken Riley Act becomes law, it would make it easier for law enforcement to take undocumented immigrants into custody who have committed other crimes, like theft.

Supporters say it will keep communities safer, but critics argue it will only complicate the immigration system.

Sen. Gallego told ABC15 it's simply one piece of the puzzle.

"Our immigration system is broken. Our border security system is broken. You have people who are trying to become citizens who have been waiting for that process to move forward for more than a decade. You have people who want to...get their green cards that can't get their green cards. You have people who are Dreamers who should be citizens that we haven't fixed. There is an overall problem that we need to fix and it has not happened. But that doesn't mean this...precludes us from working further in the future...I just ask that both Democrats and Republicans, when they're talking about the border, and talking about immigration, just stop and actually think about the bill you are pushing for or against and understand the consequences and what it actually does."

ABC15 also asked Sen. Gallego where he stands on President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, some of whom have generated controversy over the past few weeks. Sen. Gallego explained he has already met with some of the nominees and is willing to listen and have conversations with all of them, but did not specify at this time which nominees he may support.