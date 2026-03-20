'It's about prevention': Arizona bill would require firearms safety training in public schools

PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are close to passing legislation to require public schools to provide K-12 students with firearms safety and awareness training.

If enacted, Senate Bill 1424 would mandate annual, age-appropriate instruction starting in the 2027-28 school year. The bill does not include any funding for the training.

State Sen. Wendy Rogers, the bill sponsor, said the legislation is needed because gun injuries are the leading cause of death for children.

"It’s about prevention,” she said. “This is about education of our little ones.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The training is focused on safety and won’t involve handling firearms, Rogers said.

“Students are taught what to do if they encounter a firearm,” she said. “They are told not to touch it.”

Women visiting the Capitol with the group Women For Gun Rights spoke in support of the legislation.

“Teaching young people how to recognize and respond safely around firearms is simply common sense,” said Cheryl Todd, the group’s Arizona director.

The group is also advocating for House Bill 2076, which would create a program to allow schools to authorize employees to carry concealed firearm, and Senate Bill 1012, which would allow people with concealed carry weapon permits to be armed inside restaurants.

Rogers said the training mandated by her bill will teach kids not to touch a firearm, leave the area and tell a trusted adult.

“This really isn't firearms training,” she said. “This is ‘firearms, leave it alone.’”

What SB 1424 would require

If SB 1424 become law, the Arizona Department of Education would be directed to develop the instructional materials with the Department of Public Safety and the Game and Fish Department and provide them to schools.

In a statement, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said he’s supportive.

“I am in favor of training in firearms safety and awareness for students,” he said. “It promotes school safety and if signed into law, we will work to implement it effectively.”

Demonstrations or instruction on how to hand, load, unload or fire a firearm would not be allowed.

According to the bill, school districts and charter schools can satisfy the requirement with classroom instruction, an assembly presentation, video or digital instruction approved by the state education department or in existing health or safety curricula.

Educators call bill 'unfunded mandate'

But the bill does not appropriate any funding.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Education Association told ABC15 the group considers SB 1424 an unfunded mandate.

Educators rallied Wednesday at the Capitol, calling on lawmakers to stop passing bills that add requirements without extra funding.

“We've seen wave after wave of political attacks and unfunded mandates, including bills that expand educators’ liability or impose new requirements without providing the resources to implement them,” said Anastasia Jimenez, Phoenix Union Classified Employees Association.

Educators say the Legislature is too focused on bills that micromanage instruction, are in response to national political issues or add criminal or legal penalties for educators instead of funding K-12 education.

SB 1424 has passed the Senate and is awaiting final approval in the House.