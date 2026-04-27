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Inmates injured during a 'gang-related' fight at Eyman prison in Florence

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say the incident happened Sunday
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FLORENCE, AZ — Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) officials say several inmates were injured during a group fight at a state prison in Florence over the weekend.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Eyman facility.

Officials say the altercation appears to be a result of a gang-related dispute and violence.

Several inmates were evaluated and treated by health care staff while several others were taken to off-site hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to ADCRR. One inmate received serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

No prison staff were injured.

Officials say "ADCRR is confident that this targeted, gang-related incident does not represent a threat to the wider inmate population or ADCRR staff, nor is it reflective of the broader safety conditions inside Arizona’s prisons. ADCRR continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its staff with onsite employee support resources available 24/7 at every prison complex."

Visitation at this prison location has been cancelled until further notice.

No additional details have been provided.

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ABC15 Investigators have reported extensively on the Arizona State Prison system and local jails, including incidents of violence, conditions within the prisons, and access to medical care.

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